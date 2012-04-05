UPDATE 1-China's People's Daily news portal launches $84 mln Shanghai IPO

* People.cn launches Shanghai IPO, to raise 527 mln yuan
* To announce final IPO price on April 20
* People.cn one of the first state-controlled media to list
SHANGHAI, April 5 The online news portal of the
Chinese government mouthpiece, the People's Daily, has launched
an initial public offering in Shanghai that aims to raise about
527 million yuan ($83.6 million).
The IPO is aimed at helping it compete better against new
media giants Sina Corp and Sohu.com Inc.
People.cn Co Ltd, one of the first state-controlled media to
list, will sell 69.1 million shares, set the IPO price range on
April 17 and announce the final pricing on April 20, the firm
said in its prospectus posted on the Shanghai stock exchange
website late on Wednesday.
People.cn, which is owned by the People's Daily, a Communist
Party broadsheet for more than 60 years, is listing at a time
when Beijing is encouraging state-owned media to go public in a
bid to increase their clout in the Internet era.
Xinhuanet, the Internet portal of state news agency Xinhua,
is also set to raise 1 billion yuan in Shanghai soon, sources
told Reuters last December.
People.cn will use the IPO proceeds to upgrade technology,
deliver news on mobile platforms and strengthen its editorial
team.
China is the world's biggest Internet market by users. The
news portals of Sina and Sohu, though censored, have a huge
following online due to their offering of a large variety of
news topics and more sensational presentation of news.
People.cn is looking to compete with those portals for
readers and advertising dollars.
People.cn counts state-owned telecommunications giants
including China Mobile Ltd, China Unicom and
China Telecom Corp Ltd as shareholders.