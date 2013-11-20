版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-Peoples Federal Bancshares says declared special cash dividend of $0.25/shr

Nov 20 Peoples Federal Bancshares Inc : * Announces a special dividend payment to stockholders * Says declared a special cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the company's

common stock * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
