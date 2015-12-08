Pep Boys says Icahn's buyout proposal could be superior

BRIEF-Sphere 3D signs definitive agreement to acquire HVE and Unified ConneXions
Dec 8 U.S. auto parts retailer Pep Boys - Manny, Moe & Jack said its board determined that Carl Icahn's offer to buy the company for $15.50 per share could result in a "superior proposal" compared with Bridgestone Corp's offer.
Bridgestone offered to buy Pep Boys for $15 per share in October.
The board has not changed its recommendation with respect to the Bridgestone transaction, nor is it making any recommendation with respect to the Icahn proposal, the company said. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Identillect Technologies says arranged non-brokered private placement of units of co at price of $0.06 per unit for aggregate proceeds of up to $1.26 million
* S&W Seed Co says commenced commercial-scale production of its hybrid grain sorghum and hybrid forage sorghum operations