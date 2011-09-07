Buyout fund PEP eyes sale of NZ Griffin's Foods -sources

HONG KONG/SYDNEY, Sept 7 Private equity group Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) has appointed investment banks to advise on the potential sale of New Zealand snack food business Griffin's Foods, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters,

The deal could value could value the company at up to $750 million including debt, one of the sources said.

PEP had appointed UBS AG and Goldman Sachs to conduct a strategic review of the business earlier this year. It was unclear if the Australasian buyout shop had retained both investment banks for the sale.

Sources were not authorised to speak to the media. PEP declined to comment. PEP acquired Griffin's, which makes biscuits and crackers, from Danone in 2006. (Reporting by Michael Smith and Stephen Aldred; Editing by Denny Thomas and Ken Wills)