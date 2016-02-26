DC public service commission rejects Exelon deal for Pepco, offers revised settlement

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CEO says bank slowing moving ops into UK - BBG
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Feb 26 The D.C. Public Service Commission voted to revise an offer that Exelon Corp made in order to win approval for its merger with Pepco Holdings Inc, after first rejecting the companies' improved offer.
The commission had said on Aug. 25 that it would not approve the deal but reopened consideration in October. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
* Bny mellon reports fourth quarter earnings of $822 million or $0.77 per common share
LONDON, Jan 19 Britain's car industry is a key part of the economy and the government is looking to ensure the best possible EU market access for all of the country's important sectors, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.