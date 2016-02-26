版本:
DC public service commission rejects Exelon deal for Pepco, offers revised settlement

WASHINGTON Feb 26 The D.C. Public Service Commission voted to revise an offer that Exelon Corp made in order to win approval for its merger with Pepco Holdings Inc, after first rejecting the companies' improved offer.

The commission had said on Aug. 25 that it would not approve the deal but reopened consideration in October. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

