Exelon will 'carefully review' DC proposal on Pepco merger

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CEO says bank slowing moving ops into UK - BBG
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Feb 26 Exelon Corp said that it would "carefully review" a proposal made Friday by the D.C. Public Service Commission regarding its planned merger with Pepco Holdings Inc.
The D.C. Public Service Commission voted to revise an offer that Exelon made in order to win approval for its merger with Pepco, after it first rejected the companies' improved offer.
"The commission's order prescribes new provisions that we and the settling parties must carefully review to determine whether they are acceptable," Exelon spokesman Paul Elsberg said in a statement. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
* Bny mellon reports fourth quarter earnings of $822 million or $0.77 per common share
LONDON, Jan 19 Britain's car industry is a key part of the economy and the government is looking to ensure the best possible EU market access for all of the country's important sectors, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.