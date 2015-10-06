UPDATE 2-Washington mayor announces proposed deal to save Pepco-Exelon merger

(Adds Exelon comment, paragraphs 6, 7)

By Diane Bartz

WASHINGTON Oct 6 Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a proposed settlement on Tuesday that she said she hoped would prompt the city's utilities regulator to approve a plan for Exelon Corp and Pepco Holdings Inc to merge.

The D.C. Public Service Commission said on Aug. 25 that it would not approve the $6.8 billion deal to create the country's top power distributor, stopping the gigantic deal.

The settlement increases Exelon's proposed investment in the city to $78 million from $14 million, the DC government said in a statement.

Pepco closed up 3.2 percent at $26.22 on Tuesday while Exelon slipped slightly, closing down 0.3 percent at $30.21.

Of the $78 million that the companies agreed to pay, $55.5 million will be to support low income residents and other efforts to make electricity affordable while $17 million will go to sustainability, the DC government said in statement.

"We heard the Public Service Commission's concerns loud and clear, and this new merger proposal presents greater benefits to the District," said Chris Crane, Exelon's president and CEO, in a statement.

Bowser noted that the companies had also agreed to bring 100 positions to the city. "All told the merger will have a net positive impact on the city's economy," she said at a press conference.

She urged the Public Service Commission to approve the merger.

In August, the three-member commission said the companies had not proven that the proposed merger was in the public interest. The companies have asked the commission to reconsider.

The four other states required to approve the deal have voted in favor of the merger.

The proposed transaction has won approval from Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia and the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The Department of Justice is also looking at the proposed deal.

Pepco serves about 2 million customers in the District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey. Exelon has about 7.8 million customers in Maryland, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

The Public Service Commission was established in 1913 and regulates power, gas and telecommunication companies in the District of Columbia. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler and David Gregorio)