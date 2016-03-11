Washington, D.C. agency cannot agree to Pepco, Exelon proposals on merger

WASHINGTON, March 11 A Washington, D.C. agency
that advocates for utility customers rejected on Friday a
possible compromise that would allow power company Exelon Corp
to merge with Pepco Holdings Inc.
The companies need permission to merge from the various
public service commissions where they operate, and have been
unsuccessful in winning over Washington despite offering a $78
million payment to the U.S. capital.
In the most recent development in what has become an
extended back and forth between the companies and various
agencies, Washington's Office of the People's Counsel, which
advocates for utility customers, said it could not sign on to a
compromise developed by Exelon and Pepco because it felt it did
not do enough to protect Washington's poorest.
"Most critical to me were the benefits for residential
ratepayers, particularly low-income residents who struggle to
pay their electric bills," said People's Counsel Sandra
Mattavous-Frye.
Exelon said that it hoped that a compromise could be reached
on how the money would be spent so the deal could go forward.
"We hope the Public Service Commission will find a solution
that secures all of the benefits for the District and Pepco's
customers and urge it to consider the alternatives we have
outlined to approve the merger," the companies said in a joint
statement.
Exelon said that it did not have an immediate comment. The
$6.8 billion deal would create the largest U.S. power
distributor.
The deal was rejected on Aug. 25 by the Public Service
Commission of the District of Columbia, which later agreed to
reconsider the deal. The companies then reached a compromise,
along with Mayor Muriel Bowser and other agencies, where they
would give Washington $78 million at least partly aimed at
countering rate increases.
But the Public Service Commission, which regulates power,
gas and telecommunication companies in the District of Columbia,
rejected that in February, and offered its own counterproposal
which weakened the plan to hold down rates.
The proposed transaction has won approval from Delaware,
Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia and the U.S. Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission.
Pepco does not generate electricity but delivers it to about
2 million customers in the District of Columbia, Delaware,
Maryland and New Jersey. Chicago-based Exelon is the largest
nuclear power operator in the United States, according to its
website.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bernard Orr)