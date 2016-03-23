版本:
Washington, D.C. approves Pepco-Exelon merger -Washington Post

WASHINGTON, March 23 Washington, D.C. regulators on Wednesday approved power company Exelon Corp's merger with Pepco Holdings Inc, the Washington Post reported.

The D.C. Public Service Commission voted 2-to-1 to approve the $6.8 billion merger, the Post said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)

