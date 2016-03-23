Washington, D.C. approves Pepco-Exelon merger -Washington Post

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
WASHINGTON, March 23 Washington, D.C. regulators on Wednesday approved power company Exelon Corp's merger with Pepco Holdings Inc, the Washington Post reported.
The D.C. Public Service Commission voted 2-to-1 to approve the $6.8 billion merger, the Post said.
SYDNEY, Jan 19 AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy retailer, said on Thursday it will build a A$450 million ($338 million) wind farm in the first construction project for a new renewable energy-focused fund, backed by the government.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.