UPDATE 3-Pepco, Exelon close deal after getting final approval

March 23
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, March 23 Exelon Corp closed
its $6.8 billion merger with Pepco Holdings Inc on
Wednesday, shortly after receiving the final regulatory approval
to create the largest U.S. power distributor, Exelon said.
Pepco's shares rose 27 percent, or $5.69, to close at
$26.93. Exelon ended 0.8 percent lower at $34.72.
The three-member commission, which regulates power, gas and
telecommunications in Washington, voted 2 to 1 for the merger
after the companies agreed to concessions demanded by city
leaders.
"We've made a number of commitments to customers in all of
the Pepco Holdings utilities' jurisdictions - the District,
Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey - and we look forward to
getting to work to deliver those benefits to our customers and
communities," Exelon Chief Executive Chris Crane said in a
statement.
Exelon struck deals worth $430 million with utility
regulators in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Washington, the
company said in the statement.
The merger announced in April 2014 was previously approved
by the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and other state
utility commissions.
The Washington D.C. Public Service Commission, which
rejected the deal in August, agreed to reconsider after Exelon
pledged to increase its proposed investment in the district to
$78 million from $14 million. The company also reached an
agreement with Mayor Muriel Bowser and Washington agencies on
how to allocate the funds, which included protections for
residential ratepayers.
Pepco serves about 2 million customers in the District of
Columbia, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey. Exelon has about
7.8 million customers in Maryland, Illinois and Pennsylvania.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Diane Bartz; Editing by Andrea
Ricci and Richard Chang)