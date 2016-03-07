UPDATE 2-Exelon, Pepco agree either company may terminate proposed deal

(Adds details)
March 7 Exelon Corp said it entered into
an agreement with Pepco Holdings Inc under which either
company may terminate their proposed deal at any time.
Pepco, which is awaiting regulatory approval from Washington
D.C. for its acquisition by Exelon said on Friday that the two
utilities have not extended the deadline to close the deal, but
were in talks with state authorities.
The companies asked the D.C. Public Service Commission for a
decision by April 7, on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1p2INGI)
The utilities also submitted a counter proposal for the
distribution of the $78 million the companies are offering
Washington D.C. in exchange for its support of the merger.
The companies' alternative proposal will allow the
Commission to spend up to $45.6 million to protect customers
from rate increases through 2019 and a part of it for potential
grid modernization.
Exelon's previous offer had been rejected by the Commission
on Feb. 26.
Pepco also agreed it would not declare or pay any dividend
on its common stock covering the period after Dec. 10, 2015 and
prior to the termination of the merger agreement.
If Pepco violates the terms of Monday's agreement, Exelon
may terminate the deal and Pepco would not be entitled to retain
a $180 million fee that had been paid earlier, Exelon said in a
filing.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)