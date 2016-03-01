Washington's mayor, counsel, reject revision of Exelon deal for Pepco

WASHINGTON, March 1 Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and the city's Office of the People's Counsel both said that they would oppose changes that the city's Public Service Commission made to a pact that would allow Exelon Corp's deal to buy Pepco Holdings Inc, dealing a tough blow to the gigantic deal.

Exelon and Pepco have won agreement from Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia and the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission but Washington DC has thus far declined to approve it.

The D.C. Public Service Commission had rejected the deal in August 2015 but agreed to reconsider it after Bowser and others negotiated $78 million payment for Washington, including ratepayer assistance and other guarantees.

On Friday, Washington's PSC rejected that proposal but offered its own revisions. Bowser and People's Counsel Sandra Mattavous-Frye rejected the proposed changes on Tuesday.

Mattavous-Frye said she was perturbed at a part of the revision that removed a guarantee of no rate increases for residents until March 2019. "The commission has taken a principal benefit of the merger away from residential electricity customers," she said in a statement.

Bowser agreed, saying: "The PSC's counterproposal guts much needed protections against rate increases for DC residents and assistance for low-income DC rate payers. That is not a deal that I can support."

Exelon said that talks were continuing.

"We continue to have conversations with the DC government and other settling parties about the commission's order and the new provisions," spokesman Paul Elsberg said in an email statement. "We will provide an update at the appropriate time."

Pepco does not generate electricity but delivers it to about 2 million customers in the mid-Atlantic region. Chicago-based Exelon is the largest nuclear power operator in the United States, according to its website.

The Public Service Commission was established in 1913 and regulates power, gas and telecommunication companies in the District of Columbia. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by David Gregorio)