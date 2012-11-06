Pepco sees restoration costs of up to $65 mln due to Sandy

Nov 6 Washington, D.C.-based power company Pepco
Holdings Group Inc, whose service territories were
severely affected by superstorm Sandy, estimated additional
costs of between $45 million and $65 million to restore its
systems.
The actual costs may vary from this estimate, Pepco said in
a statement announcing its quarterly results.
The company said it would try to recover the incremental
system restoration costs when distribution rates come up for
revision.
Pepco said last Wednesday that it had fully restored power
to all customers, who had lost electricity during the storm. The
company had to restore power to more than 130,000 customers
after the storm struck Washington last week.
Pepco serves about two million customers in Delaware, the
District of Columbia, Maryland and New Jersey.
Pepco reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on
higher electric transmission and distribution revenue and lower
expenses.
Net income rose 40 percent to $112 million, or 49 cents per
share, in the third quarter, from $80 million, or 35 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Adjusted profit was 47 cents per share.
Operating revenue fell 10 percent to $1.48 billion.
Analysts on average had expected 42 cents per share on
revenue of $1.72 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Pepco narrowed its earnings guidance range for 2012 to $1.15
to $1.25 per share from $1.15 to $1.30.