2 天前
Australia's Pepper Group fields $500 mln takeover offer from KKR
美国真能抵御朝鲜导弹吗？并非所有人都表示苟同
美国真能抵御朝鲜导弹吗？并非所有人都表示苟同
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
2017年7月5日 / 凌晨12点15分 / 2 天前

Australia's Pepper Group fields $500 mln takeover offer from KKR

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Australian non-bank lender Pepper Group said on Wednesday it has received a A$655 million ($498 million) non-binding takeover offer from U.S. buyout firm KKR Credit Advisors LLC.

The indicative offer of A$3.60 per share is at a 4 percent discount to Tuesday's closing price of A$3.75.

Pepper said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange that it has granted KKR exclusive rights to conduct due diligence, and added that negotiations are incomplete.

A KKR spokesman declined to comment.

$1 = 1.3142 Australian dollars Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin

