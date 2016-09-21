India's Pepperfry raises $31 mln from investors including Goldman

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
MUMBAI, Sept 21 Pepperfry, an Indian online furniture marketplace, said on Wednesday it had raised 2.1 billion rupees ($31.3 million) from existing investors including Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a new round of funding.
Bertelsmann India Investments, Norwest Venture Partners and Zodius Technology Fund are the other investors who contributed in the funding round, Pepperfry said in a statement.
The company will use the funds to expand its logistics and services network, it said. ($1 = 67.0975 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering