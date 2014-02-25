版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 26日 星期三 02:28 BJT

PepsiCo launches USD2bn two-part bond

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (IFR) - PepsiCo on Tuesday launched a USD2bn two-part bond after the food and beverage giant gave up plans for a third floating-rate tranche of the deal.

The A1/A-/A rated deal comprises a USD750m three-year piece launched at Treasuries +30bp and a USD1.25bn 10-year launched at T+92bp.

That was significantly tighter than initial price thoughts of low 40s and 105bp area out earlier in the day. A three-year floating-rate note had also been planned.

PepsiCo's outstanding 1.25% August 2017s are trading at a G spread of 34bp, while its 2.75% March 2023s are at G+94bp. Based on the launch levels, the new trade appears to have a negative new issue concession on both tranches.

Active bookrunners on the deal are Citigroup, RBS and UBS.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐