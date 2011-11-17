Pepsi China head pledges to protect workers' rights -report

BEIJING Nov 17 The head of PepsiCo's China operations pledged to protect workers' rights in the wake of work stoppages at its bottling plants across China that were triggered by the plants' acquisition by a Chinese drink maker, according to a media report.

Workers at Pepsico bottling plants have staged protests this week against the deal, in which beverage and noodle maker Tingyi will buy PepsiCo's money-losing bottling business in China.

Meng Keshi, identified as president of PepsiCo's China operations, said in an internal memo to employees that the Pepsi plants would continue to be independently managed for two years, and that the company would "guarantee workers' rights," according to Taiwan's Economic Daily.

Meng wrote that employees' salaries and benefits will not change for two years while the two companies continue to operate independently, the Economic Daily said in a report seen in Beijing on Thursday.

Workers have told local media that they fear for their jobs under the new owner, or that they will have to renegotiate their contracts at lower salaries.

About 1,100 of the 1,300 workers at Pepsi's bottling facility in Fuzhou, in coastal Fujian province, did not go to work on Wednesday, the Henan Commercial News reported on Thursday.

Another 20 workers out of 320 at a Pepsi plant under construction in Zhengzhou, Henan province, went to the provincial labor union to complain of "abandonment," but later returned to work, the Henan newspaper said.

"We love Pepsi, and wish it no harm," the paper quoted a worker as saying.

The employees have reportedly been holding similar protests this week -- some media have said they have staged strikes -- at Pepsi facilities in Chengdu, Chongqing, Fuzhou, Lanzhou and Nanchang.

Some workers told local media that they were not on strike, but rather expressing their concern that PepsiCo was ignoring their rights and would not offer them adequate compensation.

It was not clear how many workers have taken part in the work stoppages or how long they lasted.

PepsiCo officials did not respond to repeated requests for information. Tingyi's spokesman could not be reached by telephone.

The Pepsi protests, like other problems that arise with foreign companies, are considered a sensitive topic by the government, which is quick to suppress news about any kind of dissent. On Thursday the search term "Pepsi strike" was blocked on Sina Weibo, China's most popular microblogging service. (Reporting by Terril Yue Jones and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Ken Wills and Muralikumar Anantharaman)