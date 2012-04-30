UPDATE 1-Pepsi pushing people to 'Live For Now'

* Pepsi's first global campaign starts Monday
* Campaign features Nicki Minaj, Pepsi Pulse, Twitter
* Restoration of Pepsi brand equity to take time-execs
By Martinne Geller
NEW YORK, April 30 In the 1980s Michael Jackson
pitched it as "the choice of a new generation." In 1990 Ray
Charles told people they "had the right one, baby." Now, Pepsi
wants people to "Live for Now."
A multiyear campaign featuring that tagline, as well as
various online components, ads and partnerships will roll out
globally for the cola brand this year, starting on Monday in the
United States.
The campaign is the biggest evidence to date of a renewed
focus on marketing at PepsiCo, which has faced pressure from
Wall Street to improve North American beverage sales. The
company is spending an additional $500 million to $600 million
this year on marketing a dozen of its brands, starting with its
flagship cola.
"PepsiCo is two letters away from Pepsi," said Brad Jakeman,
president of the company's Global Enjoyment Brands and chief
creative officer of PepsiCo Global Beverages Group. "It needed
attention first ... It's the 800-pound gorilla in the room."
Jakeman, who hails from Australia, joined PepsiCo last year
from video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc, where he
was chief marketing officer. He said he has wanted to work on
the Pepsi brand for the past two decades.
"When it's at its best, it's telling people what's important
in pop culture," Jakeman said in a recent interview at the
company's "beverage lab" just outside New York City. "From a
brand perspective, I want this brand to regain its rightful
place as a true pop culture icon."
To that end, the first commercial in the "Live for Now"
campaign will feature hip-hop artist Nicki Minaj singing her
song "Moment 4 Life". Minaj - known for her wacky outfits and
dramatic performances - recently released her second album,
which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. She also
performed with Madonna during the Superbowl's half-time show.
Over the next several years, the campaign will feature other
artists and entertainers. While the campaign is global, its
commercials will be relevant to particular markets, Jakeman
said.
Another facet of the campaign is the "Pepsi Pulse," an
interactive website that will feature pop-culture information,
entertainment news and original content.
There will also be a version of the Pulse targeting Hispanic
consumers called "Mi Pepsi."
Pepsi also signed a music-related partnership with Twitter.
Use of the "Live for Now" slogan and Nicki Minaj seems to be
an attempt by Pepsi to regain the affections of the younger
generation, said Robert Passikoff, president of Brand Keys Inc.
"It's something they absolutely need to do," Passikoff said.
"It's so hard to be able to differentiate yourself generally,
and specifically in a category that has ultimately become
ubiquitous."
Passikoff, who tracks brand loyalty of Pepsi and rival
Coca-Cola Co, does not have a lot of confidence in
Pepsi's ability to reignite the brand into something very cool
again.
"I think it's real tough in those kinds of relatively
undifferentiated categories to come back," he said.
HOPING TO GAIN SHARE
PepsiCo posted better-than-expected first-quarter profit
last week, with beverage sales volume falling 1 percent in both
the Americas and Europe, excluding the impact of a recent
acquisition. Volume rose 2 percent in the Asia, Middle East and
Africa unit, fueled by India, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines.
Emerging markets have buoyed soft drink sales as mature
markets slow due to changing tastes and a growing
health-consciousness.
In the United States, carbonated soft drink sales grew about
3 percent a year through most of the 1990s, but began to slow in
1999. Sales have been in decline since 2005.
Amid that backdrop, PepsiCo has worked on a range of
healthier products, such as juices, hummus and oatmeal.
But the company's traditional soft drinks have suffered,
with Pepsi-Cola dropping to the No. 3 spot in the United States
in 2010, getting overtaken by Diet Coke.
"In the face of a category that's in decline, growing share
is obviously something that is very important to us," Jakeman
said about the carbonated soft drink market.
The way to do that, Pepsi says, is by boosting the relevance
and love of the brand, said Simon Lowden, chief marketing
officer for PepsiCo Beverages Co.
"These campaigns are about driving sales, share and,
ultimately, pricing power. It's going to take a while, but we're
here for the duration," Lowden added.
In addition to increasing its marketing spending, PepsiCo
reduced its earnings growth target and said it would cut 8,700
jobs.