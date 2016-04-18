BRIEF-Apivio Systems responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of unsolicited offer
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
April 18 PepsiCo Inc's quarterly sales fell 2.9 percent, the sixth straight quarter of decline, hurt by a strong dollar and weak revenue in some markets including Latin America and Europe.
The net income attributable to the company declined to $931 million, or 64 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 19 from $1.22 billion, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter included an impairment charge of $373 million related to Pepsi's interest in Tingyi-Asahi Beverages Holding Co Ltd.
Net revenue fell to $11.86 billion from $12.22 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
* Integra announces appointment of Andree St-Germain as chief financial officer, Joel Gauthier as VP CSR
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP