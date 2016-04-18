UPDATE 3-PepsiCo benefits from cost cuts, strong N America snack sales

* 1st-qtr N America snack sales up 3 pct
* Adjusted profit $0.89/share vs est. $0.81
* Cost of sales fall 6.4 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
April 18 PepsiCo Inc reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit as it trimmed costs and
demand rose in North America for its snacks, which include
Cheetos and Lay's chips.
The company's shares rose as much as 0.8 percent to $104.59
in morning trading on Monday.
PepsiCo has handled sliding demand for fizzy sodas better
than rival Coca-Cola Co as its snacks business has offset
much of the impact of a shift in consumer tastes to teas, fruit
juices and smoothies.
The maker of Tropicana juices is also trying to attract
health-conscious consumers with snacks such as Smartfoods
Delight popcorn and gluten-free Quaker oats.
Sales in its North America snacks business, which accounts
for over a quarter of total revenue, rose 3 percent in the first
quarter ended March 19.
Global beverage volumes rose 3 percent, excluding the impact
of currency, acquisitions and divestitures - the highest
quarterly growth in almost three years.
Demand was strong for its Naked cold-pressed fruit and
vegetable juices and Lipton teas, the company said.
"We broadened our beverage portfolio to lessen our reliance
on colas..." Chief Executive Indra Nooyi said, adding that just
12 percent of revenue now comes from Pepsi colas and less than
25 percent from fizzy drinks globally.
Cost of sales fell 6.4 percent as raw material prices
declined.
"CLASSIC PEPSI QUARTER"
PepsiCo maintained its 2016 forecast of a profit of $4.66
per share and a growth of 4 percent in revenue, excluding the
impact of currency, acquisitions and divestitures and an extra
week.
Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston said the forecast
reflected a "highly volatile and uncertain" macro environment in
some markets, including Brazil and eastern Europe.
PepsiCo usually begins the year with a conservative
forecast, UBS analyst Stephen Powers said, calling the latest
results a "classic Pepsi quarter."
Total sales fell 3 percent to $11.86 billion, the sixth
straight quarter of decline, hurt by a strong dollar and
weakness in Latin America and Europe.
Sales slumped 26 percent in Latin America, partly due to the
exclusion of its Venezuelan business. Sales fell 9.1 percent in
Europe and sub-Saharan Africa.
The net income attributable to PepsiCo declined 24 percent
to $931 million, or 64 cents per share, hurt by a $373 million
charge related to its interest in Tingyi-Asahi Beverages Holding
Co Ltd.
Excluding items, PepsiCo earned 89 cents per share, beating
the average analyst estimate of 81 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)