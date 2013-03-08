版本:
PepsiCo marketing chief leaving for SC Johnson -memo

March 8 PepsiCo Inc Chief Marketing Officer Salman Amin is leaving the food and beverage company for SC Johnson, PepsiCo said in an internal memo.

Amin will join the privately held SC Johnson as its North American chief operating officer, according to the PepsiCo memo, issued last week and seen by Reuters on Friday.

An SC Johnson official confirmed the appointment but had no further comment. SC Johnson's brands include cleaning products including Pledge, Glade and Windex, Ziploc food storage bags and containers, insect repellant Off and bug spray Raid.
