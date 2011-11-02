PepsiCo wins bidding for Brazil's Mabel - report

* Deal estimated at 800-900 mln reais - sources
* PepsiCo to gain strong presence in key consumer mkts
* PepsiCo beat out Bunge and Mexico's Bimbo
Nov 2 Beverage and snack company PepsiCo Inc
(PEP.N) will buy Mabel, one of Brazil's biggest cookie and
cracker makers, outbidding international rivals competing to
expand in the fast-growing domestic consumer market, a local
newspaper said on Wednesday.
The Estado de S. Paulo newspaper said PepsiCo beat out
global food processor Bunge Ltd (BG.N) and Mexican bread maker
Bimbo (BIMBOA.MX) with a bid of 800 million to 900 million
reais ($460 million to $517 million), based on information from
unnamed sources close to the deal.
Local offices of Mabel and PepsiCo were not immediately
available for comment on Wednesday, which is the Day of the
Dead religious holiday in Brazil. A PepsiCo spokeswoman in the
United States had no immediate comment.
Brazil's cookie and cracker market had sales of 6.6 billion
reais in 2010, according to global information agency Nielsen.
Mabel has five plants well distributed across Brazil in the
states of Goias, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, Sergipe
and Santa Catarina.
PepsiCo would expand its presence in the center-west and
northeastern regions of Brazil, where growth in middle-class
consumer spending is robust.
The company is owned by the family of Congressman Sandro
Mabel, who was implicated in 2005 in a bribes-for-votes scandal
that rocked the previous government of former President Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva.
Private equity firm Icatu took a 40 percent stake in Mabel
in 1999. The nearly 60-year-old company has been for sale for
the past decade, during which Goldman Sachs (GS.N) was hired to
find potential buyers.
The company produces 1.5 million packages of 150 different
types of snack foods a day and has 140,000 points of sale in
Brazil.
PepsiCo bought local snack maker Lucky in 2007.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)