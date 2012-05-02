UPDATE 1-PepsiCo raises annual dividend

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
May 2 PepsiCo Inc, the maker of Frito-Lay snacks, Quaker oatmeal and Tropicana orange juice, raised its annual dividend by 4 percent to $2.15.
This was the company's 40th consecutive annual dividend increase, PepsiCo said in a statement.
The company said it has returned more than $50 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases since the start of 2002.
"The Board's decision to increase our annual dividend demonstrates the confidence we have in the fundamental strength of PepsiCo's business and our future growth prospects," PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi said.
The company expects to return more than $6 billion to shareholders in 2012.
Last month PepsiCo posted a quarterly profit ahead of market estimates and maintained its full-year forecast. {ID:nL2E8FQ0ZX]
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.