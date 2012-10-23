版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 02:38 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates PepsiCo 10 year notes Aaa3

Oct 23 PepsiCo Inc : * Moody's rates pepsico's 10 year sterling notes at aa3; outlook negative

