PepsiCo says CEO of Americas Foods business resigns

US STOCKS-Wall St gains in relief rally after French vote result
* Indexes up: Dow 1.04 pct, S&P 0.98 pct, Nasdaq 1.12 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
July 31 PepsiCo Inc said Brian Cornell, chief executive of its PepsiCo Americas Foods business, which sells Quaker Oats and Lays chips, has resigned.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Thursday that Target Corp is hiring Cornell as CEO.
Cornell notified PepsiCo on July 27 of his resignation, effective Wednesday, the beverage maker said in a filing on Thursday. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Indexes up: Dow 1.04 pct, S&P 0.98 pct, Nasdaq 1.12 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
NEW YORK, April 24 The nearly eight-year legal odyssey of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer Sergey Aleynikov is not over, after New York State's highest court agreed to review his reinstated conviction for stealing high-frequency trading code.
ATHENS, April 24 German private equity firm Deutsche Invest Equity Partners was the highest bidder for a majority stake in Greece's Thessaloniki Port with an offer of 231.9 million euros ($251.8 million), privatisation agency HRADF said on Monday.