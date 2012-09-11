版本:
John Compton leaving PepsiCo, Zein Abdalla named president

Sept 11 PepsiCo Inc said on Tuesday that longtime executive John Compton is leaving to become the chief executive of truck stop operator Pilot Flying J Oil Corp and said Zein Abdalla would succeed him as president.

Abdalla had been CEO of PepsiCo Europe and will be succeeded in that role by Enderson Guimaraes, the soft drink and food maker said.

