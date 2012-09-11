John Compton leaving PepsiCo, Zein Abdalla named president

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Sept 11 PepsiCo Inc said on Tuesday that longtime executive John Compton is leaving to become the chief executive of truck stop operator Pilot Flying J Oil Corp and said Zein Abdalla would succeed him as president.
Abdalla had been CEO of PepsiCo Europe and will be succeeded in that role by Enderson Guimaraes, the soft drink and food maker said.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.