REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
June 8 PepsiCo Inc has hired a chief design officer, as the soft drink and snack company looks to infuse more style into its corporate brands and culture.
The company said on Friday that Mauro Porcini, formerly of 3M Co, will be responsible for managing design for the company's brands, with a strong focus on its top 12, which include Pepsi, Lay's, Gatorade, Quaker and Tropicana.
Porcini will report to Brad Jakeman, president of PepsiCo's Global Beverage Group. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported citing a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report.