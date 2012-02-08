Greece fines Pepsico for abusing market position

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
ATHENS Feb 8 Greece's competition watchdog imposed a 16.17 million euro ($21.4 million) fine on PepsiCo Inc on Wednesday for abusing its dominant market position in the country.
The regulator ruled that Pepsico's Greek snack unit breached competition rules from 2000 to 2008.
"The Competition Commission... will not allow any kind of anti-competitive practices which shut out competitors and exploit consumers," the regulator's Chairman Dimitris Kiritsakis said in a statement.
Pepsico is the main rival of Greece's Coca-Cola Hellenic in the country's soft drinks and snack market.
Pepsico was not immediately reachable for comment.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.