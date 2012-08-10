版本:
2012年 8月 11日

PepsiCo to pull Gatorade "Fit" line after sales disappoint

Aug 10 PepsiCo Inc is pulling its "G Series Fit" line of products from store shelves to make room for better-selling items, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

The line, which launched last year, was lower-calorie and aimed at passionate gym-goers and fitness buffs.

The company will continue selling the Fit line for the rest of the year, said Gatorade spokeswoman Molly Carter, and will relaunch the beverages in 2014 after improving them.

News of PepsiCo's action was first reported by Dow Jones Newswires.

