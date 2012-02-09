PepsiCo to invest in brands, cut jobs

Feb 9 PepsiCo Inc said it planned to pour $500 million to $600 million into its brands this year as it aims to improve sales in North America, where it lags behind archrival Coca-Cola Co.

PepsiCo, whose brands include Sierra Mist, Tropicana and Gatorade, also said it would cut about 8,700 jobs, or about 3 percent of its global workforce.

The company also reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.42 billion, or 89 cents per share, up from $1.37 billion, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.