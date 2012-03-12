UPDATE 5-PepsiCo names president, brings back veteran

* Ex-CEO of Sam's Club to head Americas food, snacks units

* Newly created job of president to integrate global ops

* 3 execs seen as most likely internal CEO candidates-source

* Shares up 1.4 percent

By Martinne Geller

March 12 PepsiCo Inc named John Compton to the new role of president and brought back Brian Cornell to replace him as head of the Americas Foods business in moves that could pave the way for a succession plan for Chief Executive Officer Indra Nooyi.

The three most likely CEO candidates within the company are now Compton; Cornell, who was previously CEO of Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Sam's Club unit; and Zein Abdalla, who runs PepsiCo's European operations, said a source familiar with the situation.

Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston is also on the list, but a little further down, the source added.

Nooyi, 56, has been criticized for taking her eye off PepsiCo's core soda business to expand into healthier products, such as hummus and drinkable oatmeal.

While PepsiCo's snack business, by far the world's biggest, has been performing well lately, the North American beverage unit has lost market share because of a stronger performance by rival Coca-Cola Co.

Some Wall Street analysts said they believed Compton, a 28-year company veteran, to be the front-runner. At a presentation to investors and analysts at the CAGNY conference last month in Florida, he had spoken more than Nooyi.

"We think the move makes sense given Compton's role as the lead operator for PepsiCo's top-performing business," said Wells Fargo Securities analyst Bonnie Herzog. "We think it makes sense that PepsiCo appears to be setting up for a relatively seamless transition in top management while the company is still in a period of transition."

Nooyi's five-year tenure has been marked by the global financial crisis, recession and unprecedented commodity inflation. She has also come under pressure lately from Wall Street for a stagnant stock price, although she has the support of PepsiCo's board.

Last month, Nooyi announced a broad plan to turn around PepsiCo's North American soft drink business by ramping up advertising and cutting 8,700 jobs. Sources have said the board seems willing to give Nooyi time to execute this plan, which will result in a bigger-than-expected decline in near-term earnings.

"The management moves are about Nooyi and PepsiCo doing some 'bench strengthening' and bringing back a talented executive," said Beverage Digest Editor John Sicher, citing sources who also said Compton should not be viewed as Nooyi's sole heir-apparent.

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Mark Swartzberg said the moves were good for PepsiCo's performance in the long term. The company's shares were up 1.4 percent at $64.05 in afternoon New York Stock Exchange trading.

"We take it as more evidence that the company is stepping up focus on execution and returns on what it 'already has,'" Swartzberg said. "Will Ms. Nooyi soon leave PepsiCo, paving the way for Mr. Compton or another senior PepsiCo executive to become PepsiCo's next CEO? We consider that a reasonable outcome but have no special knowledge of the situation."

PepsiCo declined to comment or to make the four executives mentioned as internal candidates available for interviews.

BENCH STRENGTH

Nooyi is one of three people on a "short list" of possible U.S. candidates to be the next head of the World Bank, a person with knowledge of the Obama administration's thinking told Reuters earlier this month.

Nooyi has said she loves her job and would like to continue at it for as long as the board would like her there. She has said in the past, however, that she would eventually like to go into public service in Washington.

Cornell ran Sam's Club for nearly three years until he left last month. Before that, he held senior roles at the Michaels arts and crafts specialty retailer, where he led a turnaround, and was chief marketing officer for supermarket chain Safeway Inc.

Prior to that, Cornell worked at PepsiCo in a number of positions, including president of Tropicana and of PepsiCo North America Foodservice. He will oversee brands including Frito-Lay and Quaker, and will report to Nooyi, who praised him for having "what it takes to be a senior executive of a large public company."

Compton will oversee PepsiCo's global category groups, which include beverages, snacks, nutrition, operations marketing and corporate strategy. He will continue to report to Nooyi.

Compton and Cornell together led the integration of Quaker Oats, after PepsiCo acquired it in 2001. Compton spearheaded the North American effort, with Cornell on the international side.

The company's operations will still be divided regionally, with Abdalla running PepsiCo Europe, Saad Abdul-Latif running the Asia, Middle East & Africa division and Al Carey running the Americas beverages division.