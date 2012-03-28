UPDATE 1-Pepsi working with Nicki Minaj, but not on "Pop"

March 28 PepsiCo Inc is working with
hip-hop artist Nicki Minaj, a company spokesman said on
Wednesday, but not on a new beverage called "Pop," as previously
reported.
Forbes reported on March 19 that the musician and
entertainer was signed to be the face of a new drink to be
called "Pop," citing an agency executive who was said to have
brokered the deal.
A Pepsi spokeswoman disputed the story, saying the soft
drink company formed a relationship with Minaj, but there was no
new beverage. She declined to comment further.
Pepsi has been known to team up with celebrities for its
soft drink advertising.
Elton John and other entertainers appeared in a Super Bowl
commercial for Pepsi earlier this year. Minaj performed during
the Super Bowl halftime show with Madonna, who in 1989 was paid
to appear in a Pepsi commercial featuring her song "Like a
Prayer" that was quickly pulled from the air.
In 1984, Michael Jackson helped launch the Pepsi Generation
with his commercials. Ray Charles sang "You got the right one,
baby" in Diet Pepsi spots in the early 1990s. A decade later,
Britney Spears pitched Pepsi drinks.