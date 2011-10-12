UPDATE 7-PepsiCo to raise more prices; keeps view

* Q3 adj EPS $1.31 beats Wall St view by a penny
* Keeps '11 EPS growth goal despite less forex boost
* Says will not break up the company
* PepsiCo shares up 4 pct; Coke up 1.7 pct
By Martinne Geller
Oct 12 PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) is planning to raise
prices on some Gatorade sports drinks and Frito-Lay snacks in
coming weeks to help offset higher commodity costs.
Those increases, on top of other increases taken earlier
this year, are helping the company stand by its full-year
earnings growth target, despite a smaller-than-expected boost
from foreign exchange rates.
The maker of Pepsi-Cola, Frito-Lay snacks and Quaker
oatmeal also reported slightly better-than-expected third-quarter
earnings on Wednesday, sending shares up 4 percent.
The company cited a lower tax rate and cost-savings from
acquisitions, which are helping it endure higher costs for
commodities such as corn and wheat and weak consumer spending.
(For a graphic on PepsiCo's results, click here:
link.reuters.com/kuh44s )
PepsiCo executives also sought to quell recent speculation
on Wall Street about a possible breakup of the company, saying
it has considered that option and does not find it to be in
shareholders' best interest.
"I've looked at every single scenario you could probably
come up with in terms of how PepsiCo's portfolio is
constructed," Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston told
reporters. "Taking it apart, I know, would be very, very costly
and I really don't see the benefit in doing it."
He said PepsiCo gains from having both a snacks and drinks
business in areas such as back-office operations, research and
development and procurement, even if the snacks and drinks are
not always delivered on the same trucks.
The two units are more integrated in emerging markets,
where their presence is newer. But PepsiCo said it is working
to bring more of those benefits to North America, where
performance has been rocky due to a weak economy and intense
competition with market leader Coca-Cola Co (KO.N).
Coca-Cola, whose shares were up 1.7 percent to $67.94 on
Wednesday afternoon, will report earnings next Tuesday.
MORE PRICE INCREASES
In addition to price increases put through in the third
quarter, PepsiCo said it would implement more in the fourth
quarter, primarily on Gatorade and single-serve bags of
Frito-Lay snacks, but also on select products sold overseas.
PepsiCo stood by its full-year outlook, which calls for
2011 earnings to grow at a high single-digit rate. But due to a
recent strengthening of the dollar, that forecast now only
includes a 1 percentage-point boost from foreign exchange, whereas
the company earlier expected a 2-point boost.
The new forecast implies underlying profit growth of 6
percent to 8 percent for the year, said Stifel Nicolaus analyst
Mark Swartzberg, up from 5 to 7 percent growth earlier.
Still, Swartzberg stuck by his "hold" rating on the shares,
saying he does not expect the stock to move significantly
higher until the company's strategy and execution, especially
in the Americas beverages business, improve.
The company declined to give any specifics regarding its
outlook for 2012, saying it was still too early, given the
current volatility in financial markets and global economies.
James Tierney, chief investment officer at W.P. Stewart,
said it was therefore hard to gauge how PepsiCo would fare,
especially when it comes to commodity inflation. Tierney's firm
used to own PepsiCo shares but does not anymore.
Even though corn prices have come down in September,
PepsiCo has seen no change in its cost estimate, because of
hedging, Johnston said. He also emphasized that no single
commodity makes up more than 10 percent of total purchases.
PepsiCo still expects to see a rise in commodity costs this
year at the high end of a $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion range.
Third-quarter net income rose to $2.0 billion, or $1.25 per
share, from $1.92 billion, or $1.19 per share a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were $1.31 per share, topping
analysts' average estimate by a penny, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue climbed to $17.58 billion from $15.51 billion a
year ago. Analysts on average were expecting $17.18 billion.
Total sales volume rose 8 percent in the snacks business and 4
percent in the drinks business.
Volume in the Americas Foods business rose 1 percent as
gains of 1 percent at Frito-Lay North America and 3.5 percent
in Latin America offset a 4.5 percent decline at Quaker Foods
North America.
PepsiCo Americas Beverages volume was flat. Net revenue in
that business rose 1.5 percent, helped by price increases.
The company's shares were up 4 percent at $63.42 in
afternoon trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
