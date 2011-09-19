UPDATE 2-PepsiCo to share farming expertise with China

* To build demo farms to demonstrate advanced techniques

* Part of company's plan to invest billions in China

* PepsiCo shares down 2.4 pct in morning trading (Adds share activity, bullet points)

Sept 19 PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) said on Monday it plans to work with the Chinese government to promote sustainable farming and speed the development of China's rural areas, its latest effort to raise its profile in a growing market.

PepsiCo said its memorandum of understanding with China calls for the company and the Ministry of Agriculture to build and operate demonstration farms and promote the best practices to China's farmers. The demo farms will use advanced irrigation, fertilization and crop management techniques.

The maker of Frito-Lay snacks, Quaker food and Tropicana orange juice said in 2010 it would invest $2.5 billion in China over three years to expand its presence there.

Last year, Consumer Edge Research estimated that China would drive about 25 percent of global soft drink industry volume in the coming years.

PepsiCo shares were down $1.47, or 2.4 percent, at $60.56 on the New York Stock Exchange in morning trading. (Reporting by Phil Wahba and Martinne Geller in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Maureen Bavdek)