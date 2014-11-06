REFILE-PepsiCo President Zein Abdalla to retire

(Corrects spelling of Cornell in paragraph 3)
Nov 6 PepsiCo said President Zein
Abdalla will retire from the soda and snacks maker by the end of
the year, in the second departure of a senior executive in
recent months.
Pepsico gave no reason for Abdalla's departure, which was
announced in a brief SEC filing on Thursday. (bit.ly/13OsJhq)
Abdalla's departure follows that in July of Brian Cornell,
who had been seen as a potential successor to PepsiCo CEO Indra
Nooyi.
Cornell, the head of Pepsi's Americas Foods unit that makes
Frito Lay chips and Quaker oats, left the company to become the
Chief Executive at Target Corp.
Abdallah, who fomerly worked at confectioner Mars Inc,
joined Pepsico in 1995 and worked his way up through its
European operations to be appointed president in 2012.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)