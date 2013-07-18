BlackRock disagrees with Peltz on PepsiCo buying Mondelez -CNBC

BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
NEW YORK, July 18 BlackRock Inc, a top shareholder of PepsiCo Inc, does not agree with Trian Fund Management's Nelson Peltz that PepsiCo should buy Mondelez International Inc, BlackRock's CEO said on Thursday on CNBC television.
A BlackRock official was not immediately available to comment.
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July