2013年 7月 19日

BlackRock disagrees with Peltz on PepsiCo buying Mondelez -CNBC

NEW YORK, July 18 BlackRock Inc, a top shareholder of PepsiCo Inc, does not agree with Trian Fund Management's Nelson Peltz that PepsiCo should buy Mondelez International Inc, BlackRock's CEO said on Thursday on CNBC television.

A BlackRock official was not immediately available to comment.
