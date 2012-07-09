版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 9日 星期一 19:19 BJT

PepsiCo to sell yogurt through German venture

July 9 PepsiCo Inc will start selling yogurt in the United States this month through a joint venture with Germany's Theo Muller Group.

The venture, Muller Quaker Dairy, will start selling three different types of yogurt in the U.S. starting in mid-July under the names Muller Corner, Muller Greek Corner and Muller FrutUp.

