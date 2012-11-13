版本:
PepsiCo in process of signing bottling agreement in Myanmar-exec

SHANGHAI Nov 13 PepsiCo Inc is in the process of signing a bottling agreement in Myanmar to move away from imports to local production, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

Saad Abdul-Latif, chief executive of PepsiCo Asia, Middle East and Africa, made the comments to reporters in Shanghai, where the company is opening a research centre.

