PepsiCo directors warm to splitting company-report

Nov 16 Some members of PepsiCo Inc's (PEP.N)
board want to take a closer look at splitting up the snack and
beverage units, a move that its chief executive officer is
against, the New York Post reported, citing a source close to
the situation.
"I hear there is going to be a shake-up," the source said,
according to the newspaper report.
Another source quoted by the paper said CEO Indra Nooyi is
close to announcing two big acquisitions, which are believed to
be international, and which could be big and interesting enough
to boost the company's stock.
The report comes days after activist investor Nelson
Peltz's Trian Fund said it had taken a 2.36 million-share stake
in PepsiCo, where Nooyi is under pressure from many on Wall
Street to split up the company or make other big changes.
Since then, the shares have been rising. They were up
another 3.1 percent at $66.49 in morning trading on Wednesday.
PepsiCo management said in October that it had considered
breaking up the company, but did not find that to be in the
best interests of shareholders. [ID:nN1E79B03O]
Then, last week, PepsiCo said its board and management
would extend their review of ongoing business plans for 2012
and beyond, raising hopes of more drastic measures to reignite
its sagging performance. [ID:nN1E7A70HA]
A PepsiCo spokesman was not immediately available for
comment on Wednesday morning.
The newspaper reported that another source close to the
situation said that PepsiCo "might still split, despite Indra
saying they will not do so."
The New York Post also reported that an investment banker
told dealReporter that one breakup scenario would involve Nooyi
running PepsiCo's international business while "internal
candidates" run the U.S. beverage and snack part of the
business.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago and Martinne Geller in
New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)