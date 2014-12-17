PepsiCo earnings may be pressured by currency fluctuations

Dec 17 PepsiCo Inc earnings could come
under pressure in the fourth quarter due to currency
fluctuations, investors said, as the company's biggest foreign
markets - Russia, Mexico and Canada - have all taken hits to
their currencies in recent months.
While international expansion has helped PepsiCo diversify,
it has exposed it to broader economic problems and forex
volatility, particularly as the U.S. dollar has risen rapidly.
"It probably will factor in to their earnings and it could
cause some estimates to come down," said Lori Hudson, portfolio
manager at Bahl & Gaynor Investment Counsel Inc in Cincinnati,
which owned 900,000 PepsiCo shares at the end of September.
She added, however, that investors often shrug off earnings
issues related to currency changes as they tend to be beyond a
company's control. "They usually get a pass for that."
Russia accounts for 7.4 percent of PepsiCo's sales. Mexico
is the next-largest international market, at 6.5 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data, and 4.8 percent of sales come
from Canada.
All three have had their currencies drop sharply against the
dollar, none more dramatically than the rouble, which has lost
36 percent of its value this quarter.
PepsiCo shares have been pressured of late, losing 7.6
percent in the last 11 trading days after hitting a record of
more than $100 a share on Nov. 28. PepsiCo shares were up 0.2
percent at $92.76 on Wednesday morning.
PepsiCo said on Oct. 9 that it expects foreign exchange
rates to take 4 percentage points off overall 2014 earnings and
3 percent off revenue. The company has not revised its guidance
since and analyst estimates have changed little so far this
quarter. It declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
PepsiCo is expected to earn $1.09 per share in the fourth
quarter on $19.9 billion in revenue, according to Thomson
Reuters estimates.
Russia's rouble, which has been declining in value since
June, has been crushed on the threats of more U.S. sanctions and
the fall in oil. PepsiCo, which sells Frito-Lay snacks as well
as beverage brands including Mountain Dew and Tropicana,
expanded in Russia and became the country's biggest food and
beverage producer when it bought juice and dairy maker
Wimm-Bill-Dann in 2011.
Eric Schoenstein, co-portfolio manager of the Jensen
Quality Growth Fund, which holds roughly 3 million shares in
PepsiCo, described its Russian issues as a short-term dynamic
that could present opportunities for long-term investors.
"It was a fairly attractive emerging market for them. It
still can be but they have some structural issues to work out in
the country. It remains to be seen how that plays out," said
Schoenstein, whose company first invested in Pepsi in 2003.
The Canadian dollar has fallen nearly 4 percent against the
U.S. dollar during the quarter and now trades at 1.1638 per
dollar. The Mexican peso is off by 8.4 percent, with the dollar
buying 14.65 pesos now, in a similar time frame.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York; editing by Matthew
Lewis)