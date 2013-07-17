UPDATE 2-Trian's Peltz says PepsiCo should buy Mondelez

By Martinne Geller
NEW YORK, July 17 Activist shareholder Nelson
Peltz said on Wednesday he wants PepsiCo Inc to buy
Mondelez International Inc for around $35 a share in a
deal that would be worth $62.46 billion and create a snack food
powerhouse selling everything from chocolate to chips.
Peltz said in a 59-page presentation published on Wednesday
on Trian's website that PepsiCo was at a "strategic crossroads"
and the status quo was "unsustainable". Peltz has played a role
in some of the food industry's biggest deals.
Speaking on Wednesday at a conference that was broadcast on
CNBC, Peltz said PepsiCo "doesn't love the deal". He also said
he plans to meet with Mondelez Chief Executive Irene Rosenfeld
in the coming weeks.
PepsiCo, maker of Frito-Lay snacks and Gatorade sports
drink, has repeatedly said it sees no need for large-scale
mergers.
Although Trian disagrees with PepsiCo's rationale, it said
it understands that a company cannot be compelled to complete a
transformational merger.
"We hope they will reconsider their position," Trian said in
a statement.
If PepsiCo does not pursue that deal, it must separate its
snacks business from its drinks business, Trian said.
A PepsiCo spokesman said the company is confident in its
ability to deliver longterm shareholder value as an integrated
food and beverage company.
PepsiCo has already said publicly that it was weighing
structural options for its North American beverage business but
does not plan to discuss it until early next year.
Mondelez "regularly engages in meaningful conversations with
its shareholders and looks forward to meeting with Trian to
learn about their perspectives in more detail," according to a
spokesman.
Trian said the combination of PepsiCo and Mondelez would
create substantial cost savings and would benefit both
companies' shareholders. Trian estimates the merger could lead
to an implied value of $175 per share for PepsiCo and $72 per
share for Mondelez by the end of 2015.
Davenport & Co analyst Ann Gurkin said revenue would
increase if Frito-Lay snacks were sold through Mondelez's
international distribution network.
PepsiCo shares were up 1.5 percent at $85.24 on the New York
Stock Exchange, while Mondelez shares rose 2.1 percent to $30.50
on the Nasdaq.
The news came after sources told Reuters that a timeframe
agreed upon between PepsiCo and Peltz to privately address the
activist investor's suggestions for improving shareholder
returns may be closing.