UPDATE 1-PepsiCo says to market mobile phones, accessories in China

Oct 12 PepsiCo Inc said on Monday it is
working with a licensing partner to market a line of mobile
phones and accessories in China in the next few months.
The food and beverage company however has no plans to get
into the mobile phone manufacturing business, a PepsiCo
spokeswoman said by email.
"Available in China only, this effort is similar to recent
globally licensed Pepsi products which include apparel and
accessories," the spokeswoman said.
The spokeswoman did not name the licensing partner or give
any further details about the phone.
Technology website Mobipicker was the first to report, on
Oct. 11, that PepsiCo would release a smartphone, called Pepsi
P1, with "decent but not high-end specs" on Oct. 20. (bit.ly/1VObil2)
PepsiCo already has many licensees across a number of
categories. Last year, it tied up with companies such as Danish
luxury stereo and TV maker Bang & Olufsen and Italian
shoemaker Del Toro for a range of products for its football
campaign.
PepsiCo's shares were down 0.5 percent at $99 in late
afternoon trading on Monday, while the broader market was flat.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Savio D'Souza)