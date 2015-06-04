Pepsi to introduce fountain craft sodas - Beverage-Digest

June 4 PepsiCo Inc plans to introduce a line of fountain craft sodas called "Stubborn Soda," Beverage-Digest reported, citing sources.

The new line would be for soda dispensers and released as early as this summer, the trade publication said in a June 4 report.

Craft beverages are generally manufactured in smaller batches with more natural ingredients.

The new sodas will be made with natural flavors and will not contain high fructose corn syrup, the report said.

Beverage makers are looking to healthier alternatives as consumers increasingly turn away from sugar-loaded fizzy drinks.

PepsiCo may offer Stubborn Soda for retail sale later, likely in glass bottles, the report said.

The company plans to roll out the new line in some regions this summer and price it at a premium to brands such as Pepsi and Mountain Dew at dispensers, the report said.

The Stubborn line could either replace or supplement PepsiCo's main brands on fountain taps, the report said.

PepsiCo was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Nayan Das and Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)