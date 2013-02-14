BRIEF-Jaguar Animal health-entered exclusive 60-day evaluation period
* Jaguar Animal Health-entered exclusive 60-day evaluation period,starting April 3,with multinational Animal Health Pharmaceutical firm regarding equilevia
Feb 14 PepsiCo Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by increases in sales volume and prices.
The maker of Gatorade sports drinks and Quaker oatmeal said net income was $1.66 billion, or $1.06 per share, in the fourth quarter, up from $1.42 billion, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings were $1.09 per share.
Net revenue fell 1 percent to $19.95 billion. Excluding the effect of items including structural changes in the company's business, an extra selling week in 2011 and currency exchange rates, revenue increased 5 percent.
March 28 Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher ticket prices and on-board spending.
WASHINGTON, March 28 House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes on Tuesday said his panel's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election would continue to move forward.