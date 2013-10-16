PepsiCo reports higher profit despite economic pressures

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 12
April 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 16 PepsiCo Inc reported higher quarterly earnings on Wednesday and said it was on track to meet its financial goals for the year, despite global economic pressures.
The maker of Pepsi-Cola, Frito-Lay snacks and Tropicana juice said net income was $1.91 billion, or $1.23 per share, in the third quarter, up less than 1 percent from $1.90 billion, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were $1.24 per share.
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Barclays' plan to sell its African business and pull out of the continent are being hindered by South Africa's political upheaval and credit-rating downgrades, according to banking sources and fund managers.
* Updates its 2016/17 technical guidance for timing impacts ahead of entering closed period on 18 april 2017.