版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 16日 星期三 18:59 BJT

PepsiCo reports higher profit despite economic pressures

Oct 16 PepsiCo Inc reported higher quarterly earnings on Wednesday and said it was on track to meet its financial goals for the year, despite global economic pressures.

The maker of Pepsi-Cola, Frito-Lay snacks and Tropicana juice said net income was $1.91 billion, or $1.23 per share, in the third quarter, up less than 1 percent from $1.90 billion, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were $1.24 per share.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐