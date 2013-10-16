PepsiCo reports higher profit despite economic pressures

Oct 16 PepsiCo Inc reported higher quarterly earnings on Wednesday and said it was on track to meet its financial goals for the year, despite global economic pressures.

The maker of Pepsi-Cola, Frito-Lay snacks and Tropicana juice said net income was $1.91 billion, or $1.23 per share, in the third quarter, up less than 1 percent from $1.90 billion, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were $1.24 per share.