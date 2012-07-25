UPDATE 4-PepsiCo keeps 2012 view as turnaround progresses

* Q2 adj earnings per share $1.12 vs Wall St view $1.09
* Revenue of $16.5 bln in line with estimates
* Stands by full-year 2012 growth targets
* Shares rise 2.2 percent
By Martinne Geller
July 25 PepsiCo Inc reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by
price increases, and stood by its full-year outlook as the
company makes progress on its turnaround.
That the maker of Diet Pepsi, Frito-Lay snacks and Tropicana
orange juice did not cut its outlook was viewed as a sign of
strength at a time when many consumer products companies are
suffering from a weak global economy.
"In a consumer group seeing negative second-half revisions,
we consider this positive," said Stifel Nicolaus analyst Mark
Swartzberg.
The results also signaled progress in PepsiCo's efforts to
improve performance after its North American beverage business
had lost market share to rival Coca-Cola and its stock
price had languished.
"They're moving in the right direction," said portfolio
manager Robert McIver of Jensen Investment Management, which
owns nearly 3 million PepsiCo shares. "The fact that they were
able to get some pricing increases in this environment is a
testament to their strength."
The company's shares were up more than 1 percent in early
afternoon trading.
One area of strength that PepsiCo highlighted was
convenience stores and gas stations, where sales rose 8 percent,
lifted by Mountain Dew and Gatorade. By contrast, Coke said
last week that it was surprised to see no bump from easing
gasoline prices at those stores, as it had expected.
PepsiCo said its second-quarter net income had fallen to
$1.49 billion, or 94 cents per share, from $1.89 billion, or
$1.17 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were $1.12 per share, topping the
analysts' average estimate of $1.09, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 2 percent to $16.5 billion, in line with Wall
Street estimates.
The decline resulted in part from a loss of revenue in China
and Mexico after the company sold the bottling operations in
those countries to franchisees. The stronger U.S. dollar, which
reduces the value of overseas revenue, also cut into sales.
Excluding those items, organic revenue rose 5 percent, with
contributions of 1 percentage point from volume and 4 percentage
points from price increases.
Volume rose 6 percent in the snack business and 1 percent in
the beverage business. In the Americas, volume rose 5 percent in
snacks and fell 1 percent in beverages. In Europe, volume rose 1
percent in snacks and fell 2 percent in beverages.
The company affirmed its 2012 outlook, which calls for
earnings per share to fall 5 percent from the $4.40 it earned in
2011. It expects revenue to grow by a mid-single-digit
percentage rate, excluding the reduction from refranchising its
businesses in China and Mexico.
PepsiCo said it still expected foreign exchange rates to
hurt earnings-per-share growth by 3 percentage points.
The recent spike in corn prices resulting from the U.S.
drought should not affect the company in the near term, Chief
Financial Officer Hugh Johnston said, given its forward-buying
strategy. He also said corn was only one of many ingredients
PepsiCo purchases.
For the company, 2012 is a transition year as it ramps up
marketing, cuts thousands of jobs and streamlines its portfolio
to improve performance, especially in its North American
beverage business.
So far this year, PepsiCo has introduced Pepsi Next, a
mid-calorie cola, and started a new global marketing campaign
for its flagship Pepsi brand.
Wall Street seems to have warmed to the turnaround plan. At
Tuesday's close, PepsiCo were up 7 percent since Feb. 9, when
the plan was announced.
The stock was up 2.2 percent at $70.30 on the New York Stock
Exchange in afternoon trading.