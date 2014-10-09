版本:
2014年 10月 9日

REFILE-PepsiCo raises guidance, reports profit increase on snack sales

(Corrects dateline to Oct 9)

By Anjali Athavaley

NEW YORK Oct 9PepsiCo Inc said on Thursday that it was raising its full-year earnings per share guidance as its quarterly profit rose on strong snack sales.

The company, which sells Frito-Lay snacks as well as beverage brands like Mountain Dew and Tropicana, said that net income was $2 billion, or $1.32 a share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 6, up from $1.9 billion, or $1.23 a share a year earlier.

The company increased its full year earnings per share growth forecast to 9 percent from 8 percent before taking into account currency impacts.

(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley, Editing by Franklin Paul)
