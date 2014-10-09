REFILE-PepsiCo raises guidance, reports profit increase on snack sales

(Corrects dateline to Oct 9)
By Anjali Athavaley
NEW YORK Oct 9PepsiCo Inc said on
Thursday that it was raising its full-year earnings per share
guidance as its quarterly profit rose on strong snack sales.
The company, which sells Frito-Lay snacks as well as
beverage brands like Mountain Dew and Tropicana, said that net
income was $2 billion, or $1.32 a share, in the third quarter
ended Sept. 6, up from $1.9 billion, or $1.23 a share a year
earlier.
The company increased its full year earnings per share
growth forecast to 9 percent from 8 percent before taking into
account currency impacts.
