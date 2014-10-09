UPDATE 3-PepsiCo profit sizzles, boosts outlook for year; shares rise

(Adds CEO comments from conference call, analyst quote,
background)
By Anjali Athavaley
NEW YORK Oct 9 PepsiCo Inc raised its
full-year earnings forecast and said snack sales helped its
quarterly profit beat expectations, sending its shares up more
than 1 percent in morning trading on Thursday.
The company, which makes Frito-Lay snacks and beverage
brands like Mountain Dew and Tropicana, said its quarterly
performance underscored how its beverage and snacks businesses
worked well together.
Still, challenges remained and in developed markets,
consumer demand "continues to be sluggish and in developing and
emerging markets, there is continued macro and political
volatility, most notably in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and
a number of markets in Latin America," Chairman and Chief
Executive Indra Nooyi said on a conference call with analysts.
The activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management
had recently urged the company to split its more successful
snack division from its sluggish beverage business, to reduce
costs and unlock value for shareholders.
PepsiCo contended its current strategy was working and that
it has exceeded analysts' estimates for earnings per share for
11 quarters in a row.
Nooyi said Mountain Dew and Doritos chips were products that
tended to be bought together in the United States.
Internationally, PepsiCo was promoting its Lays and Pepsi brands
jointly through ads and discounts, she said.
"We are pleased with our results for the quarter and year to
date particularly given the continued macro challenges we see
across the globe," Nooyi said on the call.
Shares were up 1.3 percent at $95.24 in late morning
trading, beating its 2014 record of $94.21, after earlier rising
as much as $96.21.
The company raised its full-year growth forecast for
earnings per share to 9 percent from 8 percent before taking
into account a foreign exchange impact of 4 percentage points
due to a robust U.S. dollar.
Indeed, other companies, too, are likely to report the
effects of a strong U.S. dollar on their overseas earnings, said
Jack Russo, an analyst at Edward Jones.
"The dollar has been making some new highs," Russo said.
"You're going to see that as a pretty common theme as third
quarter earnings start rolling out for any company that's
multinationally based."
PepsiCo said it earned a net income of $2 billion, or $1.32
a share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 6, up from $1.9
billion, or $1.23 a share, a year earlier.
Earnings per share, excluding charges related to
acquisitions and other items, was $1.36. Analysts surveyed by
Thomson Reuters were expecting $1.29 a share.
Revenue, excluding the impact of currency translation and
changes to PepsiCo's business, grew 3.1 percent. Overall
revenue, which includes currency impacts, was $17.2 billion, up
2 percent from a year earlier.
Sales in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay segment grew 3 percent while
they were flat in the company's beverages segment. In North
America, non-carbonated beverage volume grew slightly while
carbonated soft drink volume declined 1.5 percent.
