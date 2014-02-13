PepsiCo profit rises 5 pct on higher snack sales

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dent optimism on U.S. economy
Feb 13 PepsiCo Inc reported a 5 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by strong sales of Frito-Lay chips in the Americas and cost-cutting measures.
The maker of Pepsi-Cola, Quaker Oats and Tropicana juice said net income attributable to PepsiCo rose to $1.75 billion, or $1.12 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 28, from $1.66 billion, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were $1.05 per share.
Revenue rose marginally to $20.11 billion.
The company also said it would raise its annual dividend by 15 percent to $2.62 per share.
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dent optimism on U.S. economy
TOKYO, April 17 Japanese stocks eked out small gains in thin and choppy trade on Monday, with retail investors hunting for small-to-mid cap stocks in the absence of foreign investors due to the Easter holiday.
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A