PepsiCo Q2 profit, revenue beat estimates

July 9 PepsiCo Inc reported
better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue due to strong
demand for its snacks and beverages in North America.
Net income attributable to the company rose marginally to
$1.98 billion, or $1.33 per share, in the second quarter ended
June 13, from $1.98 billion, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.32 per share.
Net revenue fell 5.7 percent to $15.92 billion as a stronger
dollar continued to weigh on overseas sales.
Analysts on an average had expected earnings of $1.24 per
share and revenue of $15.80 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
